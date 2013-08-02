FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 2
#Market News
August 2, 2013

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank’s chief executive Eivind Kolding was quoted as saying the assumption in the bank’s 2015 financial targets of a rate level around 2 percent in Denmark in 2015 is questionable because it was made more than a year ago.

“Today it is probably questionable whether it will reach that level,” he told daily Berlingske.

He also said the target for return on invested capital (ROIC) for 2015 could be lower than 12 percent. “I think a lot of investors will be happy if we for example give a ROIC of 10 percent in a zero percent interest rate environment,” the CEO said.

