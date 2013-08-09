NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 9

HELSINKI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker lowered its full-year outlook, saying it now expects its 2013 sales and operating profit to be flat or show some growth. The company previously forecast growth.

Solid sales in Russia helped its second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rise to 120 million euros ($161 million) from 113 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a profit of 117 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store owner reported a surprise rise in quarterly operating profit as strong sales in Russia offset weak retail spending in Finland.

Stockmann’s second-quarter operating profit rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 30.1 million euros ($40.3 million). Analysts on average expected 26.3 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company said department store earnings in St. Petersburg were particularly strong.

NOVOZYMES

Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported its second-quarter EBIT rose to 734 million Danish crowns ($131.73 million) from 674 million a year earlier, slightly above the market’s consensus foreacst for 724 million crowns.

It revised its full year outlook on sales growth to 5-7 percent from a previous 5-8 percent. It forecast operating profit growth of 4-6 percent instead of an earlier 4-7 percent.

FINNAIR

Finnair said its July traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by 10 percent from a year earlier. Its load factor improved by 2 percentage poitns to 86.5 percent, it said.

