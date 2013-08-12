FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 12
#Healthcare
August 12, 2013

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world’s biggest insulin producer could face price pressure in China following bribery and price-fixing allegations against some of its rivals, business daily Borsen reported. The incident could also cap growth in the country, Borsen said.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
