NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 13

HELSINKI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAMPO, TELIASONERA

The Finnish government will likely trim its stakes in insurance and investment group Sampo and telecoms operator TeliaSonera to boost its coffers, Mikael Jungner, a lawmaker and adviser to the finance minister told Reuters on Monday.

State investment fund Solidium owns a 14 percent stake in Sampo valued at 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) as of last Friday, and a 12 percent stake in TeliaSonera worth 2.8 billion euros.

In a budget proposal for next year announced last week, the finance ministry advised the government to raise 490 million euros through a sale of shares it owns.

For more on the company, click on

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is reported a second-quarter operating profit of 483 million Danish crowns ($86 million) on revenue of 1.93 billion crowns. The group gave preliminary figures two weeks ago.

For more on the company, click on

COLOPLAST

The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a third-quarter operating profit of 949 million Danish crowns, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

The results are due around 1000 GMT.

SAAB

U.S. hopes of landing a deal worth more than $4 billion to sell fighter jets to Brazil have suffered a setback with recent revelations that the United States collected data on Brazilian Internet communications.

Boeing Co is competing with its F/A-18 Super Hornet against Sweden’s Gripen made by Saab and France’s Rafale made by Dassault Aviation for the contract.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on