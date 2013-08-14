NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 14

(Updates with several results)

HELSINKI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DET NORSKE

Norwegian oil company Det norske reported disappointing results for the second quarter on Wednesday due to higher exploration costs.

SUBSEA 7

Offshore engineering firm Subsea 7 reported second quarter earnings well ahead of expectations and said it was moving forward with a Brazilian project that has weighed on its bottom line.

Oslo-listed Subsea 7 said its operating profit fell 83 percent to $41 million in the quarter but easily beat analyst expectations for a $72 million loss.

TELE2

The Nordic telecoms group will not sell its high-speed mobile internet services at a premium and wants to become a serious competitor on the Dutch mobile phone market, the chief executive of its Dutch unit said on Wednesday.

The group announced on Wednesday a 10-year deal to use T-Mobile’s passive infrastructure, such as mobile towers, to roll out its mobile network in the Netherlands.

FINNAIR

Finnair reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its outlook as a weaker yen dented the value of revenues from Japan.

It reported a second-quarter operational, or underlying, profit of 6 million euros ($8 million), down from 16 million euros a year earlier and weaker than the market’s average forecast for 10 million euros.

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker reported a nearly 60 percent rise in quarterly underlying EBITA, in line with forecasts.

WILLIAM DEMANT

The Danish hearing aid maker reported a rise in first-half profit, roughly in line with expectations.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as interest income topped forecasts.

Jyske Bank’s pretax profit reached 641 million Danish crowns ($114 million) in the quarter from a 711 million crown loss a year ago, to come in above the 444 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

D/S NORDEN

The Danish shipping company is seen posting an operating loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of $10.4 million in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its results are due at around 0630 GMT.

