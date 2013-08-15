UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 15

(Adds H&M, updates Talvivaara)

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish miner posted a quarterly operating loss of 24 million euros ($32 million) on the back of production problems at its Sotkamo mine as well as weak nickel prices.

The company has struggled to ramp up operations after heavy rains disrupted production last year, and last month it withdrew its full-year nickel production forecast.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The budget fashion retailer said its sales in stores open at least a year were down 1 percent in local currencies in July, undershooting expectations.

MARIMEKKO

The Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer reported its second-quarter core operating result rose to 0.3 million euros from a loss of 0.5 million a year earlier, fuelled by sales growth particularly in Asia-Pacific region.

It repeated its forecast, saying its full-year core operating profit would be flat at best.

