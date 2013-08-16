UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 16

(Adds Vestas, H&M factors)

HELSINKI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported a smaller than expected drop in second quarter net profit, aided by a sharp improvement in its container shipping unit and costs.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world’s second-biggest apparel retailer is looking to Ethiopia as a new low-cost country in which it will produce clothing as it races to keep shelves stocked at a growing number of stores worldwide, the Wall Street Journal reported.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer said on Friday it has received claims from 87 investors for damages totalling 300 million Danish crowns ($53 million).

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury stereo and television reported a fourth-quarter pretax loss in line with expectations on higher costs and tough market conditions in Europe.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian mobile browser maker reported second quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Friday and raised its full year guidance.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian industrial group, which builds heavy installations like oil platforms, took in more orders in the second quarter than expected and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest bank is underestimating the group’s overall risks, according to three professors, daily Jyllands-Posten and Berlingske Tidende said. The professors believe the bank ought to further boost its equity capital to counter risks, to which the bank disagrees, Jyllands-Posten said.

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased by 10.8 percent year-on-year in July, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed. So far this year, shipments in the category have increased 8.1 percent.

