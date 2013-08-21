FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Aug 21
August 21, 2013

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world’s largest fish farmer is reporting its full second-quarter results at 0500 GMT.

Last month the firm reported a preliminary operating profit of 900 million Norwegian crowns ($152.2 million) in the second quarter, up from 231 million crowns in the year-ago period.

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil firm’s is reporting its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT. It is expected to report a $244 million profit in the quarter, up from a loss of 176 million crowns reported at the same time a year ago.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.9149 Norwegian krones Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
