NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 27

AKER SOLUTIONS

Offshore engineering firm Aker Solutions reported earnings short of expectations and said its order backlog and capacity utilisation fell as clients delayed or cancelled projects.

MILLICOM

The Swedish emerging markets telecom operator said on Tuesday its chief financial officer François-Xavier Roger would leave the company on Aug. 31 and that Marc Zagar would take on the job on an imterim basis pending the recruitment of a permanent CFO.

Roger will join Takeda Pharmaceutical as CFO.

SAAB

A Swiss parliament security policy committee is due to unveil its view on a potential deal to buy Saab’s fighter jet Gripen, and on its financing, ahead of a parliament vote in September on the deal.

The upper house of the parliament in April halted the country’s 3 billion euro purchase of 22 Gripen fighter jets, approving the deal in principle but voting against the financing package it requires.

