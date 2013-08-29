FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 29
August 29, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds H&M news)

HELSINKI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

According to several analysts, the Norwegian oil firm may have to writedown some of its $4.4 billion investments in the Bakken shale oil play in North Dakota due to lower-than-expected production, financial dailies Dagens Naeringsliv and Finansavisen reported on Thursday.

H&M

The Swedish clothing chain said it had signed a contract to open its first store in South Africa. The store would open in 2015 at the earliest, it said.

Separately, Barclays has raised its recommendation on H&M’s stock to “overweight” from “equal weight” and hiked its target price to 290 Swedish crowns ($44.55) from 240 crowns. H&M shares closed at 243.3 crowns on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
