NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 30

HELSINKI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck group, which sells under its own name and Renault, lost market share in Europe in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier, according to business daily Dagens Industri.

The group’s market share fell 1.3 percent in the first six months of 2013, DI said, citing unspecified market statistics.

It said Volvo Group had a market share of 24.8 percent in Europe in the first half of 2013.

The paper said Scania had raised its market share to 14.5 percent from 13 percent.

Volvo reports truck deliveries for July at 0630 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on