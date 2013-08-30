FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Archer, updates Volvo)

HELSINKI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ARCHER

The Oslo-listed oil well firm reported second-quarter earnings short of expectations on Friday, dragged down by weak markets in Brazil and the United States.

VOLVO

The world number two truck maker said shipments of its trucks rose 3 percent year-on-year in July as deliveries picked up in Western Europe and South America.

Separately, business daily Dagens Industri reported Volvo lost market share in Europe in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier.

The group’s market share in Europe fell 1.3 percent to 24.8 percent in the first six months of 2013, DI said, citing unspecified market statistics.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
