NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 3
September 3, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Microsoft Corp said it will buy Nokia’s phone business for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), making its boldest foray yet into mobile devices and bringing well-regarded executive Stephen Elop back into the fold.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
