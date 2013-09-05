NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 5

HELSINKI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

Finland’s state investment fund Solidium late on Wednesday announced it will trim its stake in the Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera to 10 percent from a current 11.7 percent as it opened books for an offering of 68 million shares.

Reuters last month reported a Finnish lawmaker as saying the government will likely trim its stake in TeliaSonera and Sampo .

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA, ELISA, DNA

Finnish regulators are set to introduce new rules in a auction of fourth-generation mobile phone licenses, aiming to speed up a process which has dragged on since January.

The new rules will require service providers to raise their offers in every round of bidding for the six spectrum bands available, tackling a quirk of the current system which meant they could trigger bidding rounds at lower levels by shifting their bids among the different bands.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 holds a meeting for analysts and media in the Netherlands starting at 0700 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on