NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 7

(Adds Subsea 7)

HELSINKI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SUBSEA 7

Oslo-listed oil services firm Subsea 7 plans to up to repurchase $200 million worth of its own shares in the open market over the next 12 months, the firm said on Monday.

For more on the company, click

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin maker could spend as much as 20 billion crowns ($3.65 billion) in total until 2020 on six diabetes medication tablets under development, business daily Borsen said.

Successful development could open a new market for tablet-form diabetes care worth more than 100 billion crowns, its chief financial officer said in the report.

For more on the company, double click.

ELISA

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported that the telecoms operator plans to reduce around 200 jobs, with half of them being transferred to software services company Tata Consultancy Services.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)