NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 8

HELSINKI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

FINNAIR

The Finnish flag carrier said a weaker Japanese yen has dented the value of its revenues in the third quarter.

Finnair said its July-September passanger unit revenue per available seat kilometre fell by 7.3 percent from a year ago.

The company in August cut its full-year sales outlook due to yen’s weakening.

GETINGE

The Swedish medical technology group on Tuesday issued a profit warning and said pretax profit for the third quarter would amount to 560 million to 570 million Swedish crowns ($87 million to $89 million).

