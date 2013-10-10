UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 10

(Adds Talvivaara, Swedish Match)

HELSINKI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

Finish nickel miner Talvivaara said it was looking for ways to secure funding after low nickel prices and weaker-than-expected production strained its cash liquidity.

SWEDISH MATCH

Citigroup has added the tobacco company’s share to its least preferred stock list.

TRYG

The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg posted a smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit, aided by cost cuts, and repeated its full-year guidance.

Pretax profit fell to 907 million Danish crowns ($164.35 million) in July-September compared with 976 million a year earlier and exceeding a forecast for 850 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

