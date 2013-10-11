NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 11

HELSINKI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer late on Thursday said it has received a firm and unconditional order for 36 of its V112 3.0 megawatt turbines for the Crucea North wind farm in Romania.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech firm announced positive results from a phase II study of its sclerosis drug candidate ofatumumab late on Thursday.

