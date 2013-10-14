NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 14

COPENHAGEN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

KONECRANES ABP

The Finnish crane maker lowered its financial outlook for the full-year and released preliminary figures for the third quarter.. The group said it now saw 2013 operating profit excluding restructuring costs to be lower than in 2012.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The discount arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk’s Dansk Supermarked retail group is planning to step up its expansion in countries such as Poland, Sweden and Germany, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is under increasing pressure in its home markets after rivals counting British Airways, Air France KLM and Lufthansa plan to step up activities in the Scandinavian countries as south European markets suffer, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK , SEB

The Swedish government proposed over the weekend rules that would make it less expensive for consumers to repay fixed-rate mortgages early. The proposal, which will be submitted for a round of feedback by affected parties, entailed a new measure to calculate the fee for early payback of a loan that the government said in a signed article in daily Dagens Nyheter would reduce costs for consumers by “ten of thousands of crowns”.

ERICSSON

Barclays has cut its recommendation on the stock of Ericsson, the world’s biggest mobile networks maker, to “underweight”.

