NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 17

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

Third quarter profit for the Nordic telecom operator was boosted by cost cuts and new ways to charge for data in its home markets, coming in above the highest estimate in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.42 billion Swedish crowns ($1.45 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.15 billion in a Reuters poll and last year’s 9.28 billion.

Telia said it continued to expect flat sales in local currencies for the full year and a slight improvement in its core profit margin.

INVESTOR

The investment vehicle of the Wallenberg family, with major stakes in Ericsson, Electrolux, banking group SEB and Atlas Copco, said it had seen the value of its net assets rise 10 percent in the third quarter to 200.9 billion crowns ($30.9 billion).

The company said it had increased its holding in industrial grouop ABB during the period as the valuation had been attractive.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline’s turnaround plan is backed up unconditionally by Danish pilots and Copenhagen is therefore on the cards to be the preferred base for 12 new long-distance aircraft delivered from 2015, business daily Borsen said.

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported a slight improvement in third-quarter profit after price competition eased among wireless service providers.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 138 million euros ($186.18 million), in line with the market’s forecast in a Reuters poll.

TALVIVAARA

Finland’s new minister in charge of state ownership said mining company Talvivaara and others which have received state investment should deal with market forces without relying too much on government support.

