NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 18

HELSINKI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCA

The Swedish hygiene and paper products maker is due to post third-quarter results at around 0600 GMT. Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs is seen rising 4 percent year-on-year to 2.37 billion Swedish crowns ($370.4 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

ATLAS COPCO

Berenberg has raised its rating on the stock of the Swedish compressor and mining gear maker to “buy” from “hold”. Atlas Copco issues its third-quarter results on Oct. 25.

ERICSSON, NOKIA

Telecommunications equipment makers may benefit from Verizon raising its capital spending plans. Verizon said it expects $16.6 billion in capex this year, at the high end of a previous forecast of $16.4-16.6 billion.

Evercore’s equity research analysts said this was particularly positive for RAN (radio access network) equipment makers Ericsson and Alcatel Lucent. ($1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns)

