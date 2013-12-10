NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 10

HELSINKI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by announcements, newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
Post and Telecommunications Authority said TeliaSonera had agreed to pay 627 million Norwegian crowns ($102 million) and Telenor 453 million in the authority’s latest mobile broadband auction. TelcoData, a consortium led by unnamed telecoms investors, will pay 705 million crowns. Sweden’s Tele2 missed out on a license.
The Danish pharmaceutical company has been reported to the police by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority for violating disclosure obligations.
Finnair said its November traffic fell 7.1 percent from a year earlier after workers threatened to go on strike, disrupting ticket sales.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Amsterdam newsrooms)
$1 = 6.1463 Norwegian krones