NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 16
December 16, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its November sales were down 6.2 percent from a year ago at around 760 million euros ($1.04 billion).

VIKING LINE

The Finnish ship operator said it will have to cancel and reschedule trips for some passangers this week as its M/S Amorella ferry, which ran aground on Saturday, is being repaired.

No-one was hurt at the incident. It was caused by an electrical outage.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7283 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
