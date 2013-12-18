FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 18
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 18, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

Seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services joined its peers in indicating lower earnings this year due to less demand from oil companies.

For more on the company, double-click on

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget carrier has signed a deal to buy two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2016, and continues to negotiate for further deliveries, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7283 euros Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.