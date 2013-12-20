FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 20
December 20, 2013

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to add Det Norske, Maersk)

HELSINKI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL, DET NORSKE, MAERSK

Production at the giant Johan Sverdrup oil and gas field in the North Sea will be delayed by a year to the end of 2019, a partner in the field, Statoil said on Friday.

The field is now seen to hold between 1.8 and 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), against 1.7-3.3 billion boe seen previously, Statoil said in a statement.

Det Norske said the first phase of the field’s development will require investments of some 100 to 130 billion crowns ($16.23-$21.10 billion).

ORION

The Finnish drug maker said late on Thursday that it entered into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the development and comercialisation of a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Orion will receive an upfront payment of $31 million, it said.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
