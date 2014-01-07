NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 7

(Adds Kemira and Hexagon)

HELSINKI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm said it has appointed Jari Rosendal from Outotec as its new chief executive starting in May.

The departure of Kemira’s current chief executive Wolfgang Buechele, who was last year named as the next CEO of Germany’s Linde, has sparked investor concern about the future of the Finnish company’s restructuring efforts.

DNB

Norway’s DNB will book an 819 million crowns ($133 million) accounting loss in the fourth quarter on basis swaps connected to funding, down from a gain of 235 million a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

For all of 2013, basis swaps will have a negative effect of 1.36 billion crowns, down from a 1.69 billion negative affect the year before.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine maker on Monday upgraded its end-2013 free cash flow expectation to around 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) from a previous guidance for between 500 million and 700 million euros.

The improvement is primarily driven by a better-than-expected development of the net working capital, it said.

HEXAGON

The measurement technology firm wants to double the share of group revenue from China to 30 percent within a few years, its chief executive Ola Rollen told business daily Dagens Industri in an interview.

VOLVO

Christer Gardell, managing partner of activist fund Cevian which holds 10.5 percent of votes in the Volvo, told business daily Dagens Industri in an interview that the truck maker must begin delivering on its promise to raise profitability in 2014.

“The shareholders have now waited for a rather long time, and too little has happened,” Gardell said.

Separately, orders for heavy trucks in North America totalled 31,800 in December, up by some 50 percent from November and from the year-ago figure, preliminary data from ACT Research showed on Friday.

SAAB

Business daily Dagens Industri recommended buying shares in the Swedish aerospace firm on Tuesday. In spite of a sharp rise following last month’s $4.5 billion fighter jet deal with Brazil, Saab shares still have a lower valuation than those of peers, the paper said.

NOKIA

Credit Suisse said in a note it has raised its target price for the shares in the Finnish company to 7.25 from 6.50 euros.

