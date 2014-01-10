UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 10

HELSINKI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

Christer Gardell, managing partner of activist fund Cevian, which holds 10.5 percent of votes in Volvo, told business daily Dagens Industri the truck maker’s IT services offering was not a core business and created unnecessary complications.

The business employs 6,000 globally and provides data services to external clients.

“I don’t think that it is the most effective supplier of IT services,” Gardell was quoted as saying. “It is an example of activities which complicate focusing on core business.”

According to the paper, Cevian has support from Industrivarden, another large Volvo shareholder.

STATOIL

Norwegian energy firm is studying overseas acquisitions to reduce its focus on Norway and Tullow Oil is among the targets it is studying, Bloomberg reported late on Thursday, quoting unnamed company sources.

The firm is studying deals that could dilute the government’s shareholding as the new Conservative-led government is seeking to cut its stake from 67 percent to 51 percent, it added.

MUNKSJO, AHLSTROM

Finnish paper company Ahlstrom said late on Thursday that it sold 2.314 million shares in Munksjo, which specialises in labels, laminate surfaces and industrial paper such as abrasive backings, for around 11.8 million euros.

SANDVIK

Berenberg raised the price target on the mining gear and tool maker to 114 Swedish crowns from 112 on a buy rating.

SCA

UBS raised its price target on the company to 225 Swedish crowns from 192 on a buy rating.

