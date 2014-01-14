NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 14

(Adds Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

There will be increased merger and acquisition activity in the global oil industry but a report that Statoil was planning a major acquisition “was really a surprise,” Chief Executive Helge Lund told newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv.

When asked if the Bloomberg report last week about Statoil taking a look at firms such as Tullow Oil was more than he knew, Lund said: “Yes, actually.”

“I think there are many issues from the last few years that should lead to somewhat higher activity on that front (M&A). It’s partly tied to a wish to cut costs and achieve synergies,” Lund said.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company has been sued by a group of purchasing companies in the United States for wrongfully keeping generic copies of its Prandin diabetes drug off the market, Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported on Tuesday.

The size of the compensation claim is not disclosed. Novo aims to get the case dismissed.

SAAB

The Swedish defence firm’s win of $4.5 billion fighter deal with Brazil is a game changer for Saab and has increased interest in the Gripen aircraft across the world, Saab’s CEO was quoted as saying by business daily Dagens Industri.

“There are a number of countries that are interested. We see great interest both in Asia and in Europe and there is growing interest also in South America,” Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe told the paper.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Oil, a unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, has received Kurdistan Regional Government’s approval to buy a 40-percent stake in two exploration blocks from Repsol Oriente Medio S.A. The price for the stakes was not disclosed.

