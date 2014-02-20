NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 20

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil firm is reporting its fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

It is expected to post a net profit of 205 million crowns ($33.89 million) according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from 810 million at the same time a year ago.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)