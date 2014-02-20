FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 20
February 20, 2014

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil firm is reporting its fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

It is expected to post a net profit of 205 million crowns ($33.89 million) according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from 810 million at the same time a year ago.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)

$1 = 6.0484 Norwegian kroner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
