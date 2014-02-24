FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 24
February 24, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCANIA

Volkswagen announced late on Friday plans to buy out minority shareholders of Swedish trucks division Scania for 6.7 billion euros ($9.21 billion).

VW said it will sell preferred shares for up to 2 billion euros, issue hybrid capital of up to 3 billion euros and draw another 2 billion euros from its ample cash reserves of 16.9 billion euros.

Scania said in a statement on Sunday an independent committee would evaluate the Volkswagen offer.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
