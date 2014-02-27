FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 27
February 27, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reports its fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT on Thursday.

It is expected to report a 16-percent decline in net profit to $808 million, mainly due to lower profit in its oil and container shipping business, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

WILLIAM DEMANT The world’s second-biggest hearing-aid maker reports its half-year earnings at around 0700 GMT.

Its operating profit (EBIT) is seen rising 17.6 percent to 927 million Danish crowns ($170.60 million) in the second half of 2013, up from 789 million crowns in the same period last year..

Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
