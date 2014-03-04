NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 4

HELSINKI, March 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT, YIT, STOCKMANN

Shares in tyre maker Nokian Renkaat, department store chain Stockmann and builder YIT may move again, following their heavy falls on Monday as Ukraine crisis shadowed the Finnish firms’ Russian operations.

European stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday with investors taking heart from Russia’s decision to call back troops engaged in exercises in an area which borders Ukraine.

Nokian Renkaat, the Russian market leader in winter tyres, runs its main factory near St.Petersburg and exports half of the plant’s production out of Russia.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Soren Skou, head of the Maersk Group’s container business unit, Maersk Line, is according to Lloyd’s List pessimistic about prospect for 2016 supply-demand improvement.

“Mr Skou said he ”did not subscribe to the view“ that the supply-demand balance would improve in 2016 as some analysts predicted,” the paper wrote.

