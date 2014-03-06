UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 6

(Adds Novo factor) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company has increased its presence in countries south of the Sahara in Africa, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

Up to now the insulin maker has been active in South Africa and in the Northern part of the continent. Novo Nordisk has now established a new unit with focus on countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Ethiopia, the paper said.

TELENOR

The telecoms operator aims to cut 450 jobs in Norway, corresponding to just over 10 percent of staff in its home market, state broadcaster NRK reported. The cuts will most likely take place through voluntary redundancies, with the aim of freeing up more than 500 million Norwegian crowns ($83 million) per year for investments. ($1 = 5.9894 Norwegian crowns)

