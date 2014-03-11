NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 11

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

India’s top court is due on Tuesday to resume hearing Nokia’s appeal challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of its mobile handset plant in the country to Microsoft amid a tax dispute.

Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying the Delhi High Court had imposed “new conditions” over the transfer of the plant, after previously allowing it.

SCA

The hygiene and forest products company and Pacific Equity Partners said they are considering a possible listing of their joint venture in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

No decision had yet been made to proceed with an IPO or any other significant transaction regarding the joint venture, the companies said.

SCANIA

There are signs the opposition among Scania’s minority shareholders against Volkwagen’s bid will not be strong enough to block a full takeover of the Swedish truck maker, business daily Dagens Industri reported without disclosing its sources.

At present, the opponents of the bid held stock well below the 10 percent needed to block completion of the offer, the paper said.

