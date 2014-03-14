NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 14

HELSINKI, March 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Rajeev Suri, the head of Nokia’s network division (NSN), is set to become the Finnish group’s next CEO following the sale of its phone business to Microsoft, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

PANDORA

Pandora owners Axcel, Pewic and Christian Algot Enevoldsen have agreed to sell a total of 13 million existing shares, equivalent to about 10 percent of the Danish jewellery maker’s share capital, to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilt offering.

SEB, SHB

UBS has cut its recommendation on shares in the Swedish banks to sell from neutral.

