UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 17

(Adds H&M, Prosafe)

HELSINKI, March 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HENNES&MAURITZ

Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales rose 11 percent in February, below a median forecast of 14 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

KESKO

Inderes cut Finnish retailer Kesko to “reduce” from its previous recommendation of “add”. It kept the target price at 32 euros.

NOKIA

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered Nokia to give a 35 billion rupee ($572.5 million) guarantee before it transfers one of its biggest handset plants to Microsoft Corp.

The ruling upheld a lower court verdict over the plant in Chennai, which is the subject of a tax dispute, and had been challenged by the Finnish company.

Prosafe

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe signed a letter of intent to provide its Safe Scandinavia vessel for three years of work in Norway from next summer.

The total value of the firm contract period is approximately $443 million, with the value of the options totalling approximately $479 million, it said.

