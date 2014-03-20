NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 20

HELSINKI, March 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) fell by 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Electrolux is the world’s second biggest maker of home appliances.

VOLVO

The world number two truck maker will announce its trucks shipments data for February at 0730 GMT.

SAMPO

Nordea Markets in an investor note said it had increased its target price for Sampo shares to 41.6 euros from 40.7 euros, while reiterating its “buy” rating.

It said the Finnish investment and insurance group is set to benefit from good profitability in non-life insurance business as well as further protential from Nordea Bank of which Sampo owns around 21 percent.

