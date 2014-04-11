NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 11

HELSINKI, April 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ERICSSON

The world’s top mobile network maker has decided to start selling equipment again to existing clients in Iran, daily Dagens Industri wrote.

Ericsson stopped looking for new business in the country in 2010 and had said it would stop selling equipment to existing customers in the country at the end of last year.

That decision has now been reversed and Ericsson will compete for new business from existing customers when the country starts to roll out 3G networks after the summer, Elaine Weidman-Grunewald, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson, told the paper.

For more on the company, double click on

IKEA, VESTAS

The furniture giant said late on Thursday it would make its first wind farm investment in the United States.

The 98 megawatt wind farm is the largest single IKEA Group renewable energy investment globally to date and will make a significant contribution to the company’s goal to generate as much renewable energy as the total energy it consumes by 2020, the company said in a statement.

The project will install 49 Vestas 2.0 MW wind turbines near Hoopeston, Illinois.

For more on the company, double click on,

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on