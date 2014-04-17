UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 17

(Adds Arcam)

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker’s share of the European market reached a record level in the first quarter, climbing more than three percentage points to 18.4 percent, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

For more information, click on

SAMPO

JP Morgan has raised its target price for the Finnish investment and insurance group to 41.30 euros from 39.70 euros, reiterating its “overweight” rating.

For more on the company, click on

ARCAM

The Swedish industrial 3D printer maker posted first-quarter sales growth of 70 percent on Thursday and said it saw opportunities for bigger-sized orders of its machines during 2014.

Arcam’s sales grew to 64.9 million Swedish crowns ($98.35 million), up from 38.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Its net profit rose to 3.6 million crowns from 0.1 million, including non-recurring costs of 6 million from the recent acquisition of metal powder maker AP&C.

For more information, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on