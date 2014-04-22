NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 22

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia on Monday said it expected the sale of its handset business to Microsoft to be finalised on April 25 as it had received all the required regulatory approvals.

ODFJELL DRILLING

Odfjell Drilling’s semisubmersible oil rig Deepsea Atlantic has completed a scheduled yard stay in 25 days, five days less than planned, and within its $55 million budget, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The rig resumed drilling operations on Statoil’s Gullfaks field late on Sunday.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company announced on Thursday that U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its Arzerra drug, which is developed in collaboration with British GSK as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

