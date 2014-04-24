NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 24

(Updates published results, Scania)

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HUSQVARNA

Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit on Thursday as efficiency measures put a lid on costs and said it was cautiously optimistic about demand.

MILLICOM

The emerging markets telecoms group reported first-quarter core profit slightly below expectations and repeated its outlook for 2014.

TGS-NOPEC

The seismic surveyor said several oil firms were planning to reduce exploration spending this year in a bad sign for the seismic sector, as the firm reported first-quarter results that beat forecasts on Thursday.

ELISA

The Finnish operator said its first-quarter core profit rose to 126 million euros ($174 million), up slightly more than the 122 million analysts had expected.

WARTSILA

The industrial engine maker reported bigger-than-expected quarterly profit but weak order intake as uncertain economic outlook discouraged its customers from buying its power plants.

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes producer reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit, helped by a one-off positive impact from its alliance with U.S. company Monsanto.

HUHTAMAKI

The Finnish packaging maker posted first-quarter operating earnings in line with market expectations and stood by its outlook for trading conditions to remain relatively stable in 2014.

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker reported a 32-percent fall in its core quarterly operating profit amid slow demand and tight competition.

KESKO

Finnish second-biggest retailer announced lower-than-expected quarterly earnings amid weaker consumer demand in the Nordic country.

SCANIA

Swedish pension funds group Swedbank Robur said on Thursday it would accept Volkswagen’s VOWG_p.DE 200 crown per share offer for the shares in truck maker Scania SCVb.ST it does not already own.

The acceptance period ends late on Friday. Robur is the fourth biggest owner with a stake equal to 1.9 percent of Scania capital as per March 31 and its decision is seen as key in deciding the outcome of the offer, which VW has said it will not raise.

METSO

Finland’s Metso, due to publish its quarterly report at 0900 GMT, is expected to report a fall in orders and profit in the first quarter as miners held off from buying its crushers and grinders amid global economic uncertainty.

RAUTARUUKKI

The steelmaker, which is set to be combined with SSAB , reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial production in Europe.

AMER SPORTS

The sporting goods company is expected to report its first-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 10 percent from a year earlier, boosted by stronger sales of high-margin products such as clothing.

Amer is due to publish its report at 1000 GMT.

