NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 25

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Nokia, which is set to close the sale of its phone business to Microsoft, will on Tuesday name Rajeev Suri as the group’s next CEO, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Suri, the head of Nokia’s network equipment business, has been widely considered the leading candidate for the CEO post.

According to the paper, Nokia would also on Tuesday outline its new strategy and announce how much cash it would pay out to shareholders.

VOLVO

The world’s number two truck maker posted a rise in quarterly core earnings in line with expectations as firmer demand in its main markets offset lingering costs for a vast renewal of its model range and fierce currency headwinds.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on the back of strong commission income but sounded a warning over uncertainties due to events in Ukraine.

TELE2

The Swedish telecoms operator posted first-quarter core earnings below forecasts on Friday and repeated its outlook for 2014.

SSAB

High strength steel maker SSAB posted a small first-quarter profit, boosted by higher prices in the United States and recovering demand in the European market.

YIT

The construction group reported a quarterly profit below market expectations, citing weak housing and office markets in Finland.

TIETO

The Finnish IT services provider reported its core operating profit in the first quarter was 34.5 million euros ($47.7 million), slightly better than analysts’ average expectation of 33.3 million.

