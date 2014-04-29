NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on April 29

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia said Rajeev Suri, the head of its networks unit, will become the Finnish group’s next chief executive and added that it would return an extra 1 billion euros to shareholders from the sale of its phone unit.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas group is reporting its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday at 0500 GMT.

It is expected to post an adjusted operating profit of 42.02 billion crowns ($7.00 billion) according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, roughly in line with the 42.40 billion crowns it posted at the same time a year ago.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said late on Monday it had failed to reach a deal on savings with flight attendants and would now look at other options to reach the 18 million euro savings target. Options include outsourcing 540 cabin staff.

