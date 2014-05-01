FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 1
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 1, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin maker, reports its first-quarter results at 0530 GMT on Thursday.

The company is expected to report a 4.0 percent rise in operating profit to 7.87 billion Danish crowns ($1.46 billion), boosted by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

For more on the company, click on

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest bank, Danske Bank reports its first-quarter result at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

It is expected to report a 58 percent rise in pretax profit to 3.5 billion Danish crowns, mainly due to lower loan impairment. Net result is estimated to be 2.53 billion crowns

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner $1 = 5.3809 Danish Crowns $1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.