NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 7

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
Danish brewer Carlsberg reports its first-quarter results at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 1.4 percent rise in operating profit before special items, dragged by sluggish sales in Eastern Europe.
The Norwegian telecoms company is reporting its first-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of 8.27 billion crowns ($1.39 billion), according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 4.71 billion crowns at the same time a year ago.
The Norwegian arline is reporting its first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.
It is expected to post a pre-tax loss of 706 million crowns ($118.57 million), according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 160 million crowns at the same time a year ago.
The Finnish investment and insurance group reports its first-quarter earnings at around 0630 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 9-percent rise in its pretax profit to 403 million euros ($559 million).
The Finnish tyre maker reports its first-quarter results at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 11-percent fall in its operating profit to 68 million euros ($94 million), hurt by weak demand in Russia.
The Finnish airline reports its first-quarter results at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 28-percent higher operating loss of 23 million euros ($32 million).
Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck reports its first-quarter results at 0545 GMT on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a 63.5 percent drop in operating profit to 557 million Danish crowns ($103.47 million), hit by lower sales of dementia drug Ebixa, caused by generic competition.
The Norwegian rig firm reports its first-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of $47.2 million, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $79.4 million at the same time a year ago.
The Norwegian media house reports its first-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report group earnings before interest and taxes of 213 million crowns ($35.77 million), up from 147 million crowns at the same time a year ago.
The Swedish oil firm reports its first-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $197 million, down 29 percent year-on-year.
The Norwegian insurer reports its first-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT on Wednesday.
It is expected to post a group result of 585 million Norwegian crowns ($98.25 million), according to the mean average seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 552 million crowns at the same time a year ago.
Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.9543 Norwegian Krones $1 = 0.7205 Euros