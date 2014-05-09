CORRECTED-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 9

(Corrects Danske Bank CEO’s first name to Thomas)

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SKANSKA

The biggest builder in the Nordics reports first-quarter results at 0530 GMT.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the company to report a 58 percent rise in operating proft to 818 million Swedish crowns ($126 million) from a year-earlier 518 million.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reports first-quarter results on Friday with analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a 17 percent fall in operating profit to 857 million Swedish crowns from a year-earlier 932 million.

Results are due at 0615 GMT.

HEXAGON

The measurement technology and software firm Hexagon reports first-quarter results at 1030 GMT.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast underlying operating profit up 2.5 percent at 124 million euros from 121 million in the year-ago quarter.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s top lender again denied it was considering selling its Swedish and Norwegian businesses following a report this week by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri it was looking at selling. That report was denied by a Danske Bank spokesperson.

“It may be that investment banks are suggesting solutions, I know nothing about that. But we have no plans to sell,” Dagens Industri on Friday quoted Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen as saying.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is expected to narrow its operating loss before special items to 29.9 million euros ($41 million) in the first quarter from a 122 million euros loss a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed..

The company is due to report its results at 0630 GMT.

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reports its first-quarter earnings early on Friday.

It is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $159 million, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down 21 percent year-on-year.

The firm has previously warned its first-quarter would be weak.

