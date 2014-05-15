NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 15

HELSINKI, May 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its sales rose 17 percent in April, above a median forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its sales in April invreased 1.3 percent from a year ago to 821 million euros ($1.13 billion) as growth in food trade compensated decline in the sales of home goods and cars.

For more on the company, click

NORWEGIAN AIR

Budget airline Norwegian will establish a long haul base in Barcelona once its fleet of Boeing Dreamliners grows, and plans to fly to Latin America and South Africa from Spain, its boss told daily Aftenposten.

The new base could come as soon as 2016, Bjørn Kjos told the paper, as the long haul fleet grows from the current five to 17 by 2018.

For more on the company, click

DET NORSKE

A share issue at Norwegian oil and gas firm Det norske is inevitable and the firm could also leverage its stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field, the head Aker ASA, its biggest shareholder said on Thursday.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on