NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 16

OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCA

The paper and hygiene firm is on the look out for acquisitions in the United States to broaden its product portfolio there, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Friday.

“Our ambition is to find new product categories in the US. We are looking for acquisitions,” it quoted SCA CEO Jan Johansson saying. “Only offering a small range to retailers puts us in a weak position.”

The paper said SCA tried to buy Johnson & Johnson’s feminine hygiene products unit last year but the price was too high. The unit was bought by Energizer Holdings for $185 million.

SCA mainly sells to restaurants, hospitals and other non-retail clients in the United States.

Archer

Oil services firm Archer reporters first quarter earnings and revenues above forecasts on Friday and said increased activity levels in U.S. markets could lead to a firming price environment in the second half of the year.

Its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation totalled $39.5 million, above forecasts for $37 million while revenues at $505 million beat expectations for $483 million.

