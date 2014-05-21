UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 21

(Adds Subsea 7, updates Volvo) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

The world’s second-biggest truck maker said on Wednesday deliveries of its trucks fell one percent year-on-year in April, well below market expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 4 percent.

For more on the company, click on

SUBSEA 7

The Norwegian oil services supplier has won a $460 million contract from British oil company Premier Oil for work at the Catcher oilfield in the British section of the North Sea.

For more on the company, double-click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit above forecast thanks to a doubling of profit in container shipping business Maersk Line. Net profit rose to $1.207 billion. Maersk reiterated its full-year outlook for Maersk Line.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin maker, said late on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had informed the company that an FDA Advisory Committee meeting was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 11 to discuss Novo’s new drug application for liraglutide 3 mg for the treatment of obesity. Novo submitted the application in December 2013.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on