NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 23

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker’s main owner, including private equity firm Axcel, have sold 10 percent of the company’s shares through an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors. Axcel said the gross proceeds of the transaction amounted to 5,161 million Danish crowns ($944.31 million).

Pandora will not receive any proceeds

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipping firm reported first-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday but said it would make a net loss in the second quarter as spot charter rates are low. ID:nWEB00NMR]

